Darius Victor’s 3 TDs carry Generals past Maulers

Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Darius Victor ran for three touchdowns and 87 yards on 17 carries, leading the New Jersey Generals to a 29-18 win over the Pittsburgh Maulers in USFL action at Birmingham, Ala., on Friday.

The Generals (7-1) earned their seventh consecutive win and expanded their lead in the North Division to 2 1/2 games over the Philadelphia Stars. The Maulers (1-7) lost their third in a row and fell into sole possession of last place in the North.

New Jersey quarterback Luis Perez completed 18 of 24 passes for 220 yards and a touchdown.

Maulers QB Roland Rivers finished 18 of 38 for 218 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception. He also ran for a 5-yard touchdown.

–Field Level Media