Houston Texans’ Darius Anderson arrested on burglary with intent to rape charges

Former TCU running back and current Houston Texans reserve Darius Anderson is in some serious hot water.

According to multiple media reports, the former undrafted free agent running back was arrested early Friday morning in the Museum District neighborhood of Houston on a charge of burglary with intent to rape.

“A woman told police Anderson forced his way into her home, causing her to fall onto a staircase, according to the complaint. She told Houston police that Anderson chased her through the home and she grabbed a gun off a coffee table to prevent him from having access to it, according to the complaint. She never pointed or shot the weapon, according court documents.” John Wayne Ferguson of the Houston Chronicle

The charge is considered a first-degree felony in the state of Texas. Obviously, these are troubling allegations. Anderson was ultimately released on bond Friday with an order prohibiting him to return to the woman’s house or possess a firearm.

Houston Texans release statement following Darius Anderson arrest

“We are aware of the report involving Darius Anderson. We are gathering information and have no further comment at this time,” the Texans said in a statement.

Anderson, 24, was signed to the Texans’ practice squad last season before being signed to a reserves-future deal this past offseason. He starred for Texas Christian in college, accumulating 2,642 total yards in four seasons from 2016-19.

The running back was initially signed as an undrafted free agent by the Dallas Cowboy before being waived and latching on with the Indianapolis Colts ahead of signing with Houston. He has not appeared in a regular season game.

We’ll have further updates on this story as they become available.