Dansby Swanson’s 2 HRs power Braves past Giants

Dansby Swanson hit a pair of home runs and had three RBIs as the Atlanta Braves held on to defeat the visiting San Francisco Giants 7-6 on Thursday.

The Braves took three of the four games in the series and have won 18 of their last 21.

Swanson went 3-for-4, including his 11th and 12th home runs, and scored three runs. He raised his average to a season-high .302.

Braves starter Kyle Wright (8-4) allowed four runs on 10 hits with one walk and four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

Atlanta’s Kenley Jansen allowed a run in the ninth a home run from former Los Angeles Dodgers teammate Joc Pederson, his 16th, but still closed out his 19th save. It was the 369th of his career, which moved him alone into 10th on the all-time list.

Atlanta opened the scoring when Swanson hit a solo homer in the first.

San Francisco evened the score in the second on Curt Casali’s RBI single.

The Braves chased Giants starter Alex Wood (5-6) with five runs in the second inning. Wood lasted only one-plus innings and allowed a season-high six runs on four hits with two walks and one strikeout. It was the 1,000th strikeout of his career.

Braves rookie Michael Harris II drove in a run with a bases-loaded single and Swanson was hit by a pitch to force home a run. Travis d’Arnaud drove in two runs with a single to left and Marcell Ozuna finished the rally with a sacrifice fly for a 6-1 advantage.

Atlanta increased its lead to 7-1 on Swanson’s second homer in the fourth.

San Francisco’s Austin Slater hit a solo home run in the fifth inning, his fifth, and the Giants scored twice in the sixth to make it 7-4. Thairo Estrada got a run home with a fielder’s choice and Tommy La Stella drove in another with a ground-rule double. Atlanta right-hander Jesse Chavez entered with one out and struck out two of the three batters he faced to end the threat.

The Giants scored a run against Will Smith in the eighth on Slater’s RBI single.

