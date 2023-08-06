Dansby Swanson aims to send Cubs past Braves

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves and the host Cubs will play the rubber match of their three-game series on Sunday in Chicago.

The Cubs answered an 8-0 setback in the series opener Friday with an 8-6 victory Saturday. Chicago scored five runs in the first inning en route to recording its 12th win in the last 15 games.

“It felt good to be able to come out aggressive like that, put some runs on the board, because they’ve got a great team over there, obviously,” Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson told Marquee Sports Network in his post-game interview. Swanson’s two-run homer in the first inning contributed to the early cushion.

Swanson was a member of the Atlanta organization from 2016-22 and earned his first career All-Star appearance last season as a Brave. He earned his second berth this season.

“He did a lot for us in his years (in Atlanta),” Braves manager Brian Snitker said Friday. “Everything he brought was huge. … He was an integral part in us winning a world championship (in 2021).”

Back to the present, Atlanta sports the best record in the majors. The Braves became the first club to reach 70 wins on the season with Friday’s victory.

Chicago will try to hand the Braves consecutive losses for the first time since July 25-26. Saturday’s setback ended a three-game Braves winning streak and served as just the team’s second loss in the past eight games.

The Cubs will try to claim the series and continue their pursuit of the National League Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers with left-hander Justin Steele (12-3, 2.65 ERA) on the mound.

Steele will make his second career start against Atlanta. He improved to 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in two career appearances (one start) against the Braves after allowing two runs on five hits in five innings of a 6-3 win on June 18, 2022.

Steele extended his winning streak to three games despite allowing five runs (four earned) on nine hits in six innings of a 20-9 romp over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday. Swanson homered twice in that contest.

“Anytime you get a win, put up 20 runs, it’s a good day at the ballpark,” Steele said. “It’s good to be on that side of things.”

Right-hander Charlie Morton (10-9, 3.62) will look to halt a three-start losing skid on Sunday.

Morton permitted three solo homers and struck out eight in six innings of a 4-1 setback to the Los Angeles Angels on July 31.

“I was encouraged by my curveball, I was encouraged by my delivery,” Morton said of that outing. “And except for the first inning, I was encouraged by my ability to throw strikes.”

Morton surrendered four earned runs in each of his previous two starts and was credited with losses against both the Boston Red Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Morton is 4-6 with a 5.03 ERA in 17 career starts against the Cubs. He received a pair of no-decisions vs. Chicago last season, including at Wrigley Field on June 17 when he scattered three hits and struck out nine over seven scoreless innings.

