Danny Jansen’s three-run homer powers Blue Jays past White Sox

Danny Jansen hit a three-run home run and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Chicago White Sox 7-3 Wednesday night to extend their season-best winning streak to seven games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added a two-run homer for the Blue Jays and Santiago Espinal had a solo home run in the second game of a three-game series.

Jose Abreu hit a two-run home run and AJ Pollock had a solo shot for the White Sox.

Toronto left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu allowed three runs (two earned) and four hits while striking out four in four innings. He left with forearm tightness.

White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech (1-2) allowed five runs, six hits and four walks and had four strikeouts in three innings.

Each team had a leadoff home run in the first inning. Pollock led off the game with his third home run of the season. Espinal led off the bottom of the first with his third of the season.

Toronto scored once in the second. Matt Chapman singled with one out. Raimel Tapia hit a ground-rule double to right with two out. Espinal and Bo Bichette walked to force in a run.

Kopech walked Teoscar Hernandez and Chapman in the third before Jansen hit his seventh homer of the season with two out and Toronto led 5-1.

Chicago scored twice in the fourth. Andrew Vaughn reached second base when Hernandez was charged with an error on Vaughn’s drive to the warning track in right. Abreu followed with his sixth homer of the season.

Kyle Crick took over from Kopech and allowed a walk and a single in two innings.

Ross Stripling (1-1) replaced Ryu in the fifth inning and allowed three singles in 2 2/3 innings. David Phelps replaced him with one on and two out in the seventh and survived a single and a walk that loaded the bases. Phelps returned to pitch a perfect eighth.

Bennett Sousa walked Bichette with two out in the bottom of the eighth and gave up Guerrero’s 10th homer of the season.

Yimi Garcia pitched a perfect ninth inning for Toronto.

