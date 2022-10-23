Daniil Tarasov helps Blue Jackets stymie Rangers

Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

Daniil Tarasov made 30 saves and the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the New York Rangers 5-1 on Sunday.

Tarasov was solid in picking up his first NHL win in seven career games, including three his season.

Zach Werenski. Andrew Peeke, Yegor Chinakhov, Eric Robinson and Kent Johnson scored for Columbus.

Liam Foudy, Jack Roslovic and Jakub Voracek each added two assists for the Blue Jackets, who lost at home to the Pittsburgh Penguins Saturday night.

Artemi Panarin scored for the Rangers, who have lost two in a row..

Jaroslav Halak stopped 16 shots for the Rangers.

In their loss to the Penguins, the Blue Jackets led 2-0 and 3-1 before losing 6-3. This time they built on their early lead.

Columbus took a 1-0 lead at 17:54 of the first period on Werenski’s second goal of the season. Werenski intercepted a pass in the Blue Jackets defensive load and led the rush the other way. He knocked in the rebound on Foudy’s shot.

The Rangers had a 9-7 advantage in shots on goal after the first period.

Rangers center Filip Chytil (upper-body injury) left the game after a collision in the first two minutes of the first period and did not return.

Peeke scored from the right circle at 1:42 of the second period on a pass from Roslovic. Voracek also earned an assist on Peeke’s first goal this season.

Chinakhov scored his first of the season on a shot from above the right circle nine minutes into the second period. Foudy and Jake Bean assisted.

Panarin scored his fourth goal of the season at 18:44 of the second while the Rangers had a two-man advantage. Gustav Nyquist’s errant pass went right to Panarin, who shot from the high slot.

New York had a 25-14 advantage in shots on goal after two periods.

Robinson scored his first goal of the season on a deflection of Erik Gudbranson’s shot at 14:13 of the third period. Sean Kuraly also had an assist.

Johnson scored his second of the season 44 seconds later. Roslovic and Voracek had assists.

–Field Level Media