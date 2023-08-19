Daniel Vogelbach hits grand slam as Mets blast Cards

Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Vogelbach hit a grand slam and Pete Alonso hit a two-run blast as the visiting New York Mets rolled to a 13-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday.

DJ Stewart went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs and Francisco Lindor went 4-for-5 with three runs and an RBI for the Mets, who won for the sixth time in seven games.

Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga (10-6) held the Cardinals to one run on two hits and two walks in seven innings.

Nolan Arenado hit a homer for the Cardinals, who lost their fourth straight game.

Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas (6-9) allowed seven runs on seven hits, including two homers, in 4 2/3 innings.

The Mets took a 1-0 lead in the first when Lindor hit a single, raced to third base on Jeff McNeil’s double and stole home as catcher Andrew Knizner sailed a throw into center field.

Lindor increased the Mets’ lead to 2-0 in the third inning by hitting a double and scoring on McNeil’s double.

Stewart’s fourth-inning homer pushed New York’s margin to 3-0.

Senga held the Cardinals hitless until the fourth inning, when Arenado’s homer cut the lead to 3-1.

The Mets broke the game open in the fifth inning by taking a 7-1 lead.

Brandon Nimmo drew a one-out walk and moved to third on Lindor’s single. Then Alonso walked with two outs and Vogelbach hit his grand slam.

New York made it 9-1 in the seventh inning when McNeil hit a single and Alonso launched his 38th homer of the season, a 466-foot blast.

The Mets loaded the bases in the eighth, then Lindor cleared them by hitting an RBI infield single that led to third baseman Taylor Motter’s two-run throwing error.

The Cardinals cut the deficit to 12-2 in the bottom of the inning on Tommy Edman’s run-scoring infield single.

But Alonso hit a double and scored on Stewart’s single to make it 13-2 in the ninth.

–Field Level Media