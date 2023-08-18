Daniel Jones’ brief outing helps Giants top Panthers

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Jones threw a touchdown pass to cap his lone drive and the New York Giants held on for a 21-19 win over the Carolina Panthers on Friday in East Rutherford, N.J.

Jones was fully in control while marching the Giants 75 yards in 10 plays to open the game. He completed 8 of 9 passes for 69 yards and ran once for 6 yards. Jones connected with Daniel Bellinger for a 4-yard touchdown to open the scoring.

The Giants (1-1) went on to lead 21-3 at halftime before the Panthers (0-2) made it close.

Carolina rookie quarterback Bryce Young saw action in the opening two drives, which ended in a punt and a field goal. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft went 3 of 6 for 35 yards and ran once for 1 yard.

Tyrod Taylor (9 of 13, 90 yards, one touchdown) and Tommy DeVito (9 of 11, 88 yards) handled the bulk of the quarterback duties for New York. Matt Corral (9 of 13, 71 yards) and Jake Luton (2 of 7, 41 yards, one touchdown) finished up at QB for the Panthers. Carolina’s Shi Smith caught four passes for 59 yards.

–Field Level Media