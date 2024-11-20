Daniel Hemric will race in the NASCAR Truck Series in 2025

Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Daniel Hemric will run in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing next season, MHR announced Nov. 20

Hemric, the 2020 Xfinity Series champion, will drive the No. 19 with NAPA Auto Care sponsorship.

“This is a great opportunity for me to compete for wins and chase another championship,” Hemric said in a team release. “Thanks to Bill McAnally, Bill Hilgemann, NAPA, Chevrolet and everyone involved for the opportunity. It’s a big milestone season to be a part of with NAPA’s 100th anniversary and the 35th year of Bill’s partnership with them. We’re going to do everything we can to get the NAPA Auto Care Chevrolet in victory lane and be in contention for a championship.”

Hemric spent last year in the Cup Series for Kaulig Racing where he had just four top-10s, no top-5s and a 23.0 average finish. This is an opportunity for Hemric to rebuild his career with a top tier program.

McAnally posted a fifth-place average finish last year with Christian Eckes and crew chief Charles Denike. However, Denike is off to the Cup Series where he will pair with Bubba Wallace and with Eckes off to Kaulig in the Xfinity Series car.

No crew chief pairing was announced for Hemric.

“We’re looking forward to a big year and Daniel is the guy to pick up where we left off,” McAnally said. “The 2025 season will be a milestone year for us with NAPA’s centennial anniversary and our 35th year of partnership with them. This relationship started with my local store in California and progressed to the NAPA Sacramento DC and then to national level. To see what we’ve built over the years is incredibly special. Daniel has a wealth of experience in all three national series and can perform in the big moments, so we can’t wait to continue our team’s success with him behind the wheel.”



Matt Weaver is a Motorsports Insider for Sportsnaut. Follow him on Twitter.