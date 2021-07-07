Daniel Berger embracing ‘stress-free’ week at John Deere Classic golf tournament

Apr 8, 2021; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Daniel Berger chips onto the 2nd green during the first round of The Masters golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

While most of the world’s top players are already in England preparing for The Open Championship next week, Daniel Berger built his schedule around being in Silvis, Ill., for the John Deere Classic.

At No. 16, Berger is the highest-ranked player in this week’s field. In fact, he is the only top-25 player at the John Deere as Berger tees it up for the first time since tying for seventh at the U.S. Open three weeks ago.

“I just look at it as kind of a stress-free week and just try to play my best golf and give myself a chance to win and look forward to obviously next week, as well,” he said Wednesday.

Berger has a win at the AT&T Pebble Beach to go with eight other top-10s in 13 events in 2021. He took a few weeks off after the U.S. Open as part of a plan to peak for the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

That plan included playing in the Quad Cities this week despite TPC Deere Run being a vastly different course than the links-style test Berger will tackle at Royal St. George’s for The Open.

“I think it’s a good tune-up event for me before the Open Championship,” he said. “I know it doesn’t play the same as obviously, an Open Championship would play, but I think it can give you a lot of confidence.”

Berger finished T33 at the John Deere two years ago and said it’s a course that fits his eye. And come Sunday, he’ll hop on the charter provided by the tournament to make his way to England for the final major of 2021.

“I think anybody can win,” Berger said of the John Deere. “That’s the beauty of the game of golf. I definitely feel confident if I play my game I’ll have a chance to win on Sunday.

“It’s so tough to go out there and say that I’m going to go win that golf tournament, but if I prepare the way that I’ve been preparing and I play the way I’m capable of playing, then I feel very good about my chances.”

