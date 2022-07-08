Daniel Berger (back) withdraws from The Open

Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Berger withdrew from next week’s The Open Championship due to a back injury.

The nagging injury also forced Berger to pull out of last week’s John Deere Classic.

Berger, 29, has four career PGA Tour victories but none this year. He has three top-10 finishes in 2022 but missed the cut at the U.S. Open.

He was replaced in the field for St. Andrews by PGA Tour rookie Sahith Theegala, the highest-ranked player in the Official World Golf Rankings (No. 62) who wasn’t already in the field.

Theegala, 24, tied for 16th place at the John Deere Classic following a runner-up finish last month at the Travelers Championship.

–Field Level Media