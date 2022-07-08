fbpx
Published July 8, 2022

Daniel Berger (back) withdraws from The Open

Sportsnaut
May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Daniel Berger lines up a putt on the tenth green during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Berger withdrew from next week’s The Open Championship due to a back injury.

The nagging injury also forced Berger to pull out of last week’s John Deere Classic.

Berger, 29, has four career PGA Tour victories but none this year. He has three top-10 finishes in 2022 but missed the cut at the U.S. Open.

He was replaced in the field for St. Andrews by PGA Tour rookie Sahith Theegala, the highest-ranked player in the Official World Golf Rankings (No. 62) who wasn’t already in the field.

Theegala, 24, tied for 16th place at the John Deere Classic following a runner-up finish last month at the Travelers Championship.

–Field Level Media

