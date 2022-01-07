D’Angelo Russell helps Timberwolves beat Thunder again

Jan 7, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (50) and Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) fight for a rebound during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

D’Angelo Russell had 27 points and 12 assists to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 135-105 win over the host Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night.

The Timberwolves extended their winning streak to three while the Thunder have lost three in a row and five of six.

When the teams played Wednesday in Minnesota, offense was at a premium in a 98-90 Timberwolves’ win.

But there was little issue scoring in this meeting, especially for Minnesota.

Anthony Edwards set the tone early, scoring 17 first-quarter points, making all six of his shots including five 3-pointers.

Edwards joined Golden State’s Stephen Curry as the only players in the league to hit five or more 3-pointers in a quarter multiple times this season.

Minnesota finished 55.6 percent from the field and had 39 assists, both season highs.

Russell was 11 of 12 from the floor and 4 of 5 from beyond the arc.

Edwards finished with 24 points with six 3-pointers and seven assists.

Karl-Anthony Towns added 19 points and Jarred Vanderbilt had 11 points and a career-high tying 16 rebounds.

Minnesota hit 17 3-pointers.

The Timberwolves took the lead for good late in the first quarter then took control for good with a 18-4 run late in the second.

Oklahoma City’s three turnovers in the stretch led to seven Minnesota points.

The Timberwolves turned the Thunder’s eight first-half turnovers into 17 points and built a 73-57 lead at the break.

Minnesota’s 73 points in the first half was its second-most in a half, and the most Oklahoma City has allowed in a first half this season.

The Timberwolves finished with 34 points on the Thunder’s season-high tying 20 turnovers.

Luguentz Dort, returning after missing back-to-back games with a knee injury, led Oklahoma City with 18 points.

Minnesota’s Patrick Beverley missed the game with right groin soreness.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault returned after missing five games due to COVID-19 protocol. Daigneault confirmed before the game that he’d tested positive, but said he remained asymptomatic.

–Field Level Media