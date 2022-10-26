Dan Iassogna named crew chief for World Series

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Dan Iassogna will serve as a crew chief in the World Series for the first time when the Houston Astros take on the Philadelphia Phillies.

Major League Baseball announced the umpires Wednesday for the best-of-seven series that begins Friday night at Houston’s Minute Maid Park.

Iassogna, 53, is working the third Fall Classic of his 21-year MLB umpiring career. His crew includes Jordan Baker, Lance Barksdale, Tripp Gibson, Pat Hoberg, James Hoye and Alan Porter.

Baker, Gibson and Hoberg are all working in the World Series for the first time.

–Field Level Media