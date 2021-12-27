Dan Hurley positive for COVID-19; UConn-Xavier game on hold

Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley talks to an official during the first half of their game against Marquette Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis.MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINELMjs Mumen22 15 Jpg Mumen22

UConn will not travel to play No. 23 Xavier on Tuesday due to a number of positive COVID-19 tests in the Huskies’ program, the Big East announced Monday.

Coach Dan Hurley was among the UCOnn personnel to test positive, per the announcement. Hurley is isolating at home.

The Big East has been hit especially hard by the spread of COVID-19 this month. No. 15 Seton Hall, St. John’s, DePaul and Georgetown also have had virus issues, leading to canceled games.

It is unknown if the Big East will attempt to reschedule the UConn-Xavier game. Xavier’s game at Georgetown on Jan. 4 also will not take place.

The league said announcements about future UConn events would be made in the coming days. UConn’s next game is scheduled for Saturday at home against Butler. Xavier’s next game is Jan. 7 at Butler.

–Field Level Media