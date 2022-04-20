DAMWON Gaming KIA add top laner Nuguri

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Top laner Ha-gwon “Nuguri” Jang has returned to DAMWON Gaming’s KIA League of Legends team, the South Korean organization announced Wednesday.

Nuguri had been on a break from competitive gaming since November after an 11-month stint with FunPlus Phoenix.

The 22-year-old South Korean joined FPX in December 2020 following a run in the world championships with DAMWON Gaming.

Nuguri joins a roster that consists of countrymen Tae-yoon “Burdol” Noh, Yong-ho “Hoya” Yoon, Geon-bu “Canyon” Kim, Su “ShowMaker Heo, Dae-gil “deokdam” Seo and Hyeong-gyu “Kellin” Kim.

