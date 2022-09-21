Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee suspended 3 games

Currently sidelined to an arm injury, Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee won’t return when he’s eligible to come off injured reserve after Week 4.

On Wednesday, the NFL announced that the veteran defensive back has been suspended three games for violating its substance abuse policy. This will sideline him at least through Pittsburgh’s Week 5 outing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The earliest Kazee could return would be the following week against the Miami Dolphins.

Damontae Kazee suspension takes away from already thin Pittsburgh Steelers safety group

Minkah Fitzpatrick is one of the best all-around defensive backs in the NFL. He’s proven that on a near never-ending loop since Pittsburgh traded for him early in the 2019 season. Outside of that, the Steelers don’t have much at safety.

Former first-round pick Terrell Edmunds has been an average starter throughout his first four-plus seasons in the NFL. He’s yielding a 63% completion mark through the first two games of the 2022 season.

As for Damontae Kazee, his injury and suspension comes after the former San Diego State star showed out big time during the preseason.

“He’s playing physical. He’s knowing what he has to do out there. You can see his experience, the way he approaches the game, the speed in which he plays.” Minkah Fitzpatrick on Damontae Kazee

A fifth-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons back in 2017, Kazee started 15 games for the Dallas Cowboys last season. He recorded 52 tackles, four passes defended, two forced fumbles and two interceptions while yielding a mere 52% completion when targeted.