Damian Lillard on future in Portland: ‘I know what means something to my heart, and that’s winning a championship here’

Despite a notable roster shakeup during last week’s NBA trade deadline, superstar point guard Damian Lillard seems focused on being a member of the Portland Trailblazers for many years to come.

In a league where elite talents change sides all the time, fans and media have long assumed that Lillard would eventually decide he had a good run in Portland, and it was time to seek out championships elsewhere.

After 10-seasons and six all-star game appearances, one of the best players in franchise history hasn’t even sniffed an NBA finals birth. However, there has never been clear evidence that he was willing to part ways with the team either.

Damian Lillard looks ready to take part in a Portland Trailblazers rebuild

Rumors have run rampant for the last few years about other teams desiring the services of Lillard, but the star guard hasn’t put forth a public impression that he was dissatisfied with the organization’s direction and wanted out. Heck, in December, the latest rumors suggested he was actually open to being a part of the process to freshen up the roster and build anew with him still as the centerpiece.

Damian Lillard (2021-2022) stats: 24.0 points, 7.3 assists

With that process in full swing, after long-time building-block CJ McCollum was traded at the New Orleans Pelicans at the deadline, Lillard seemed to confirm reports from last year that he wants in on a Trailblazer rebuild. So that they can reach the goal of bringing a title to the city that is rooted deep in his heart.

“I’m loyal to what I believe. I do love living in Portland. I do love playing for the Trail Blazers,” Lilliard told Complex on Friday. “But I’ve built this. I’ve been part of this for 10 years. I’ve been part of the change here and us being a successful franchise. I know what means something to me in my heart. And that’s winning a championship here.”

Lilliard is still sidelined after undergoing abdominal surgery in January. It is unclear if he will be able to return to action this season once he is reevaluated six to eight weeks after the procedure. Lilliard is still under contract for three more seasons and would become an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

Although the Trailblazers could decide moving their superstar is the right move for the franchise, it certainly looks like a push for that won’t be coming any time soon from Team Lillard.