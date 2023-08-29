Dalvin Cook: New York Jets’ Super Bowl aspirations are ‘very realistic’

The New York Jets haven’t won their division since 2002, but Aaron Rodgers touching down in the Big Apple has given the organization immediate Super Bowl expectations. Now, one of their newest additions, Dalvin Cook, acknowledges the elephant in the room.

“I think it’s very realistic. Obviously you look at the roster, you look at the people we’ve added and the things that we already had, just combining that in one, and I think it’s something to be excited about. We just gotta go out there and do our part.” Dalvin Cook on New York Jets’ Super Bowl hopes

Related: Unlock Fantasy Sports Success – Get FREE Insights From Dr. Roto and His Team Of Fantasy Winners

The Jets are coming off a seven-win season, but they didn’t have four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers a season ago. However, as we’ve seen time and time again, buying a Super Bowl ring isn’t guaranteed. Building a superteam may have worked for the Los Angeles Rams, but for every success story, there are three that failed.

However, there’s reason to believe the Jets could take a major leap heading into coach Robert Saleh’s third season at the helm. Boasting a defense that allowed the fourth-fewest points in football, this team is now confident on both sides of the ball.

They believe that as long as Rodgers holds up his end of the bargain, elevating his teammates, then the Jets will have no trouble competing for the AFC East division crown while also proving they’re a legit Super Bowl contender. Time will tell, but it’s clear that the Jets aren’t lacking any confidence heading into a new season.

Related: What are the New York Jets’ Super Bowl odds for 2023?