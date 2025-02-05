Dallas Mavericks may have another blockbuster trade up their sleeves

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Dallas Mavericks’ sudden decision to trade Luka Doncic earlier this week sent shockwaves not just through the entire NBA but also in other sports landscapes too. After all, sports rarely see a top-five player traded to another team, especially in the middle of the season.

Since then, the Mavericks have taken a heavy amount of criticism, not just for trading the face of their franchise but also for the lackluster return they got for shipping Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. However, now there’s a reason to believe that the Doncic trade was only step one in what may have been a bigger plan to help the Mavericks re-emerge as top championship contenders.

Related: ‘Increasing belief’ that Kevin Durant gets traded ahead of NBA trade deadline

Dallas Mavericks ‘dream’ of adding Kevin Durant next to Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Last year’s Dallas Mavericks won 50 games and reached the NBA Finals. There was hope that this year’s version could be even better, but once Luka Doncic went down with a calf injury on Christmas Day, the Mavs’ chances to land one of the top seeds in the Western Conference vanished.

While they’re still 26-24, the Mavericks have slipped to the eighth seed in the West playoff race. Getting Anthony Davis on the floor should help, but the Mavericks reportedly “dream” of adding another All-Star next to ‘The Brow’ and Kyrie Irving.

According to The Athletic, the Mavericks’ front office is still targeting a trade that would net them Kevin Durant too.

“League sources say the Dallas Mavericks, fresh off their Luka Dončić-for-Anthony Davis swap that sent shockwaves through the Association, have dreams of adding Durant to their Davis-Kyrie Irving-led group. While the likelihood of Dallas pulling this off now appears unlikely, the mere idea of Durant joining Dallas’ star-studded group sheds new light on the thinking of Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison after he was roundly ridiculed for the Dončić deal.” The Athletic on Dallas Mavericks trading for Kevin Durant

If the Mavericks could pull off a trade for Durant, perhaps some of the criticism surrounding the organization would begin to dissipate, but not even a future Hall of Famer like Durant can replace Doncic. Still, he’d seemingly give the Mavericks a much better chance of returning to the NBA Finals once the playoffs get underway.

Related: 10 players who could get dealt before Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline