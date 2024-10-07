Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd sought out advice from iconic NBA coach in secret summer meeting

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

During the offseason, Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd sought out coaching advice from the man many believe is the best to ever do it: Phil Jackson.

The Mavericks took a big step forward in their progress last season when they surprised some and were able to reach the NBA Finals. It was a far cry from the team that couldn’t even reach the playoffs in 2023-24. However, head coach Jason Kidd was able to build chemistry between top stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, and the results spoke for themselves last season.

However, despite the success they were still unable to complete the ultimate goal and get Dallas its second NBA championship. In the offseason, the organization made several moves to improve the roster, including the addition of future Hall-of-Famer Klay Thompson. But that doesn’t mean the coaching staff can’t be better as well.

Kidd looked to do that this summer and sought out the opinion of coaches from in and outside the NBA. He even turned heads when he went to Pittsburgh Steelers camp to pick the brain of head coach Mike Tomlin. However, a more important secret meeting also occurred between the staff and a legendary basketball coach.

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd was taken to learning tree by Phil Jackson this summer

“It was incredible to be able to talk the triangle,” Kidd told NBA insider Marc Stein about a visit to Montana to speak with Phil Jackson. “To be able to have Phil walk us through the triangle on his basketball court. To be able to talk basketball. It was a master class. To watch video and he was running the video. It was surreal to be in the same room talking basketball with one of the greatest. I think he’s a genius in the game of basketball.”

The iconic Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers coach is well known for using the vaunted triangle to amazing success during his tenures with both franchises. So should Dallas Mavericks fans expect their team to use the set during the 2024-25 season?

“I believe we have the personnel to run some version of the triangle,” said Kidd. “To get guys in different positions to be able to be successful. One of the things I learned about the triangle is the Lakers teams didn’t dribble a lot. A lot of passing. Hold the ball for two seconds then getting off of it would be something, hopefully, we can do.”

