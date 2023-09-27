Potential Dallas Cowboys trade deadline target reportedly won’t be available on 2023 trade block

A one-time Pro Bowler that some have speculated the Dallas Cowboys would target at the October NFL trade deadline reportedly won’t be up for grabs despite a diminished role with his current team.

While the Dallas Cowboys have gotten off to a strong start this season — despite a surprise loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3 — this year has been a little different from vintage Dallas teams. Instead of their title hopes resting on superstars on the offensive side of the ball, it is their elite defense led by Micah Parsons that may bring them to the Super Bowl next year.

The Cowboys’ offense has certainly posted some good numbers this season, however, that may be more of a result of their defense getting a bunch of turnovers and tilting the field in their direction. When looking closely, the Dallas offense has been good, but not great in 2023 despite a switch to head coach Mike McCarthy as the play caller and adding talented receiver Brandin Cooks in the offseason.

Certainly, the loss of Ezekiel Elliot to help balance the rushing attack has had a bit of an effect, but the lack of the classic Dallas go-to tight end may be a greater need for the unit this season. The team lost Dalton Schultz in free agency earlier this year, and while his stats didn’t jump off the page, his 57 catches and five touchdowns — both second on the team in those categories last season — will be missed.

Dallas Cowboys won’t be able to trade for tight end Kyle Pitts

That is why there has been some speculation the organization could target a tight end at the NFL trade deadline, and one name that has been suggested is Atlanta Falcons one-time Pro Bowler Kyle Pitts. The fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft has a fantastic showing in his rookie season but has seen his role in the offense diminish significantly in the two years since.

Kyle Pitts stats (2023): 9 catches, 100 yards, 11.1 YPC

It would make sense for him to be on the trade block before Oct. 31 and for the Dallas Cowboys to make a call about what it would take to land him. However, a new report claims the Falcons have no intention of trading Pitts.

On Tuesday, NFL Network reporter Jane Slater checked in with her Falcons sources about the idea of Pitts being available and received a definitive response. “I checked into it. A source with the Falcons’ answer when I asked ‘LOL. No way,'” she wrote on X/Twitter.

If the ‘Boys can’t find an upgrade at tight end they will need to hope the trio of CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, and Cooks are enough in 2023.