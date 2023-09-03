According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dallas Cowboys and right tackle Terence Steele have agreed on a new five-year contract extension worth $68 million.

The report says Steele, coming off a significant knee injury that caused him to miss the final four games of the 2022 season, could earn as much as $91.8 million if all the incentives outlined in the contract are met. The deal reportedly includes $50 million guaranteed money for the fourth-year undrafted free agent from Texas Tech.

The Cowboys have been very active in locking up their talented core, including restructuring the deal of right guard Zack Martin, who held out of camp in a contract squabble. Dallas signed Martin to a reworked deal guaranteeing their starting guard $36 million over the next two seasons. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones also opened the checkbook for star defensive back Trevon Diggs, giving him a five-year, nearly $98 million contract in July.

Safety Malik Hooker also was extended during a busy offseason in Dallas.

The Cowboys do have a few major contract issues on the horizon: linebacker and defensive superstar Micah Parsons is expecting a new deal and to be the NFL’s highest-paid defensive player after the 2023 season, and the team will have to contend with a nearly $60 million cap hit in 2024 from the Dak Prescott contract.

Steele, who has 40 starts in his 45 games as a pro, has recovered from his ACL tear faster than anticipated. Dallas seems to be all in, and the current window for them to make a run in the postseason appears to be this season before tough roster decisions will have to be made based on their future salary cap situation.

