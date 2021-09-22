Dallas Cowboys place linebacker Keanu Neal on COVID-19 list

Aug 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (2) runs the ball against Dallas Cowboys linebacker Keanu Neal (42) in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Keanu Neal is going on the reserve/COVID-19 list, per multiple reports Wednesday.

His status for Monday’s home opener against the Philadelphia Eagles is now questionable.

Neal, 26, played his first five NFL seasons with the Atlanta Falcons before signing with Dallas in April.

He registered six tackles in the Cowboys’ season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and added three tackles (one for loss) in last Sunday’s 20-17 win against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Cowboys played without offensive linemen Zack Martin and Brandon Knight in Week 1 and were missing defensive end Randy Gregory in Week 2 due to the COVID-19 protocols.

