NFL analyst insists it’s time for Dallas Cowboys to go all-in at trade deadline

A 3-3 start has the Dallas Cowboys in a tough situation ahead of the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline. With a couple more wins over the next two weeks, the Cowboys could become buyers, adding more talent to an already strong roster. Yet, another loss or two could send Dallas into a spiral that makes them trade deadline sellers.

That makes Sunday’s game against the 49ers a pivotal matchup against a similarly desperate 3-4 San Francisco team. But if we know the Cowboys like we think we do, a loss could even make them more aggressive ahead of the deadline, making sure this team doesn’t fall short of the postseason.

While there’s a lot of uncertainty clouding over Dallas, one NFL analyst is confident in how the Cowboys should approach this season’s trade deadline.

Dallas Cowboys urged to become trade deadline buyers

No one knows what Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are planning ahead of the NFL trade deadline. It’s very possible they’re taking a wait-and-see approach, hoping to position themselves as one of the best teams in the NFC. But right now, they’re in third place of the NFC East.

Yet, despite their placement in the current NFL standings, The Athletic’s Saad Yousuf still believes it’s time for the Cowboys to be trade deadline buyers.

“Despite the optics of the Cowboys’ losses this season, they are still in play for the division, and should start getting back key injured players soon. Micah Parsons, Brandin Cooks and DaRon Bland all appear to be on the cusp of returning, with DeMarcus Lawrence and Marshawn Kneeland expected to return later. Even with those reinforcements, the Cowboys have significant holes on the roster, namely at running back and defensive tackle. If the Cowboys actually are all in and have hopes for a late-season surge into the playoffs, they’ll need to address what they can on the trade market.” The Athletic’s Saad Yousuf on the Dallas Cowboys’ trade plans

The Cowboys are just 2.5 games behind the first-place Washington Commanders, who now could be forced to continue without Jayden Daniels this weekend and possibly longer. That could be enough of a crease for the Cowboys to force their way back to the top of the NFC East and getting another impact player or two could help put them over the top.