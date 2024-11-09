Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott reportedly planning to undergo season-ending hamstring surgery

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The worst outcome imaginable has happened for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Prescott is planning to undergo season-ending surgery for his partially torn hamstring. However, Prescott will meet with one more specialist before making a final decision.

“Prescott is flying to New York early next week to meet with the specialist, but Cowboys doctors and trainers already believe he needs the surgery that would sideline him for four months, sources told ESPN. If the specialist agrees with that assessment, the surgery is scheduled to take place Wednesday, according to sources,” Schefter reports.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is planning to undergo season-ending surgery on his partially torn hamstring, pending the opinion of one final specialist, sources told ESPN.



Prescott is flying to New York to meet with the specialist, but Cowboys doctors already believe he needs the… pic.twitter.com/r5Qy9gnYid — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 9, 2024

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Stephen Jones, the franchise’s executive vice president and son of owner Jerry Jones, warned there was a possibility Prescott could miss the rest of the season.

“I think it’s probably no way he can be back in the four-week timeframe, so we’ll put him over there and we’ll have that roster spot to use in terms of the next four weeks and go from there,” Stephen Jones said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “Obviously a tough, tough situation, losing him for that period of time, but we’re going to do what’s in the best interest of Dak and right now I don’t think anyone knows whether it’ll be four weeks, six weeks or the season. We’ll just have to continue to monitor that and see where it takes us.”

Prescott suffered a partial avulsion of his right hamstring — meaning part of the tendon pulled away from the bone — in last Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. He left the game and didn’t return.

“I felt it when I was getting up from the run. I can’t even say that I felt it running,” Prescott said, via ESPN.com. “The tackle, maybe something on the tackle. Yeah, I don’t know. But when I was standing up, I felt something, actually. Didn’t think it was much. You get tired. It’s a physical game. A lot of times you feel different things and they kind of go away.”

This is just the latest in a series of injuries to top Cowboys players. Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, DaRon Bland, and Brandin Cooks have all missed time this season. All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a calf injury.

Related: NFL insider rips Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, says ‘organization needs a new voice at the top’

Cooper Rush will start for Dallas Cowboys with Dak Prescott out

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

With Prescott out, Cooper Rush will fill in as he will make his first start of the season against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday.

The Cowboys are 5-1 with Rush under center. He went 4-1 in 2022 when Prescott broke his right thumb.

“Cooper’s been great in getting Dak ready to play, and now Dak, there’ll be some role reversal there,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said, via ESPN. “[Rush’s] temperament is excellent. I would say he’s as even-keeled as an individual, especially a quarterback, that I’ve had the opportunity to work with. Cerebral. Smart. He gives you the flexibility to continue to play. I think that’s what you want in all your quarterbacks. You don’t want to get to a spot where you have to change a bunch of things offensively because who’s behind center.”

Former first-round pick Trey Lance will serve as Rush’s backup.

The Cowboys (3-5) are seven-point home underdogs against the Eagles.

Related: Retired 4-time Pro Bowler suggests Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones purposely sabotaging 2024 team