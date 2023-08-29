Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins pull off trade of former NFL Draft busts

Reports during the summer indicated that the Dallas Cowboys were not happy with 2021 second-round pick Kelvin Joseph. He had fallen behind on the depth chart at cornerback, leading to speculation that the former LSU and Kentucky star could be a roster casualty.

About that? Dallas made a trade ahead of Tuesday’s roster deadline, dealing Joseph to the Miami Dolphins for fellow former NFL Draft bust and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene.

Igbinoghene, 23, was a first-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2020 out of Auburn. In three seasons with Miami, he appeared in 32 games with just five starts. As for Joseph, he played in 26 games with three starts in two seasons with the Cowboys.

Related: Love Fantasy Sports? Get Top FREE Insights From One Of The World’s Best Players Today!

By definition, this is a move that enables both players to potentially use a change of scenery as a way to jumpstart their careers.

Igbinoghene has more experience than his counterpart. But he has done very little with it. That included giving up a 135.3 QB rating as a rookie and a 129.4 QB rating during his sophomore season back in 2021. However, the youngster did turn it around in limited playing time last season. Opposing quarterbacks completed just 52% of their attempts with an 82.2 passer rating when targeting him.

As for Joseph, he yielded an elevated 147.9 QB rating in limited action with the Cowboys last season. He’s a depth option for Miami after they lost big-time offseason acquisition Jalen Ramsey to a serious injury during training camp. The Dolphins are slated to start Xavien Howard and Cam Smith on the outside at cornerback in 2023.

Depth at cornerback is somewhat of an issue for the Dallas Cowboys, too. The combination of Stephon Gilmore and Trevon Diggs might be the best in the NFL. Outside of that, there’s some concern over experience. At the very least, Igbinoghene bring that to the table.