Dallas Cowboys owner admits to not consulting with Mike McCarthy about recent major move

In a recent interview, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones admitted that consulting with his head coach is not a priority when making some major roster moves.

It has been well-established that when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys, it is Jerry Jones’ way or the highway. While other team owners try to let their highly paid football experts make the key decisions for the product on the field, the ‘Boys boss is one of the most involved owners the league has ever seen.

For Dallas, the team is in no need of a general manager to put together the roster each year because Jones does it himself. And he showed as much when he threw his weight around late last month and made a surprise trade for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance.

This was no normal deal for a solid backup QB. No, Lance is a first-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft that San Francisco gave up multiple selections to move up and take. There are also many around the league who still believe the 23-year-old has a great deal of upside, and that fact has led some to speculate that he could be seen internally as a backup option if Jones balks at giving incumbent start Dak Prescott a massive contract extension in the near future.

Dallas Cowboys boss did not talk to Mike McCarthy before Trey Lance trade

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Furthermore, such a move could maybe upset the Dallas starter, and consulting with the team’s head coach to see if the move might wrangle some feathers would make sense. However, on Sunday the Dallas Cowboys owners admitted in an interview with ESPN that talking to Mike McCarthy before pulling the trigger on the trade was never a consideration.

“I didn’t talk to Mike before I traded for him. I could read Mike’s comments on his evaluation of him in the draft. Look at the combine, all those kinds of things. So, no, I didn’t need to talk to him. Mike’s busy. that’s the beauty of our system around here. I don’t have to talk to the owner or coach the general manager, I just do it.” – Jerry Jones

Of course, Jones is not wrong, but in the current digital age, it isn’t hard to reach his coach in various ways to just get a quick thought on a notable decision that cost the Cowboys a fourth-round pick next year. Unless he didn’t want to hear anything other than a quick “sounds good.”