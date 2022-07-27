Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones issues apology for using a derogatory term

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has often said that any publicity is good publicity. However, the face of one of the biggest franchises in professional sports has now issued an apology for using a derogatory term that drew scrutiny.

Speaking to reporters at training camp, Jones was attempting to honor former Cowboys’ scouting director Larry Lacewell. A member of the team’s scouting department from 1991-2004, Lacewell passed away on May 17 at age 85.

In an attempt to pay tribute to his late friend, Jones used a derogatory term for a short person while attempting to make a joke about having them dress up like Lacewell to make people feel like he was still at Cowboys’ practice.

“I’m going to get me somebody, a [M-word], to stand up there with me and dress him up like Lace and think Lace is still out here helping at practice with us. You know, we all need our props. But here it is to Lace―really, and I’m serious about that.” Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones while paying tribute to former scouting director Larry Lacewell

He then used his hands to gesture for the height of a much shorter person. The term Jones said is classified as a derogatory word by Little People of America and Dictionary.com defines it as “disparaging and offensive”. a word used in the past to describe an “abnormally small person having normal physical proportions.”

Jones, age 79, is likely issuing the apology in large part due to the close relationship he had to Lacewell. Both men have roots in Arkansas and their time together in the front office during the Cowboys’ glory years helped shape one of the greatest NFL dynasties ever.

Ultimately, this won’t be an issue whatsoever for Jones nor the Cowboys moving forward. Instead, fans will be focused on whether or not head coach Mike McCarthy can help this team deliver after years of playoff disappointment.

