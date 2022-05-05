Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hospitalzied after car crash, avoids major injuries

Danielle Parhizkaran / USA TODAY NETWORK

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was involved in a minor car crash on Wednesday night in Dallas, later being transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital for further evaluation.

Specific details on who was driving the car at the time of the accident were not provided. However, the accident reportedly happened just before 8:10 p.m. local time near Wolf and Harry Hines Boulevard. It was serious enough of a collision that emergency crews responded to the scene.

Related: Grading the Dallas Cowboys 2022 draft class

Jones suffered minor injuries, per NFL.com, and it was determined that he should be taken to an area hospital. The Dallas Police Department told NFL.com it won’t provide names of the persons involved in a vehicle crash when there is not a fatality.

Dallas Police sources say Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was involved in an accident in Dallas and has been transported to hospital. I am told his injuries are not serious. DPD is investigating. @wfaa — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) May 5, 2022

A spokesman for the Cowboys confirmed the crash and said Jones was only hospitalized out of caution. The 79-year-old is expected to make a full recovery.

Jerry Jones net worth: $12 billion

Jones bought the Cowboys in 1989 for $140 million, later overseeing one of the best dynasties in NFL history with three Super Bowls (XXVII, XXVIII and XXX). Before the 2021 season, Forbes estimated the Cowboys’ value at $6.5 billion.

Related: Jerry Jones reveals Cowboys draft board