Dallas Cowboys’ Greg Zuerlein is having himself some struggles Thursday night

Veteran kicker Greg Zuerlein of the Dallas Cowboys enjoyed himself some tremendous seasons with the Rams, earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors back in 2017.

Known as “Greg the Leg,” there’s a reason why he’s seen as one of the better kickers in the game. Unfortunately, Zuerlein got a case of the yips against the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday night.

It started with the kicker shanking an otherwise chip-shot 31-yard field goal attempt that would have pulled Dallas to within 14-10 in the second quarter.

Greg Zuerlein absolutely blew this field goal attempt…



After Dallas forced a turnover on the ensuing possession, Dak Prescott hit Amari Cooper for a touchdown to tie the game. Or not.

Greg Zuerlein then took to the field for an extra point. He shanked that, too.

Leaving four points on the board against the defending champions is not acceptable. Prior to the game, Zuerlein told the media that he underwent off-season back surgery. One has to wonder whether that played a role in this.

The good news? He ended up kicking a field goal immediately after a Tom Brady interception later in the second quarter. Perhaps, that will help Greg Zuerlein turn things around. After all, he had missed all of nine extra points in his nine-year NFL career heading into Thursday night.