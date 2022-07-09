Dallas Cowboys contract talks with Dalton Schultz expected to increase before July 15 deadline

Contract talks between the Dallas Cowboys and franchise-tagged star Dalton Schultz have been sporadic throughout the offseason. As the July 15 deadline for contract extensions closes in, there might finally be signs of progress.

Schultz, who signed the franchise tender worth $10.9 million, initially bailed on OTAs and expressed frustration over a perceived lack of appreciation from the front office in Dallas. He wanted to sign a long-term deal, but his talks with the organization seemingly didn’t feel the desire was the same.

Things changed in early June when Schultz reported to minicamp and talks on a long-term deal started heating up. Weeks after reporting for minicamp, though, the two sides were still nowhere close on a contract extension.

Dalton Schultz stats (2021): 78 receptions, 808 receiving yards, 10.4 ypr, 43 first downs

Dallas is now running out of time. NFL teams have until Friday, July 15 at 1 pm. ET, to submit contract extensions with franchise-tagged players to the league office for approval. If deals aren’t submitted by the deadline, the negotiating window closes and the player will become a free agent the following offseason.

The Cowboys now find themselves working against the clock. Fortunately, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports that there is some optimism in Dallas and he expects contract talks with Schultz to increase in the coming days. While it doesn’t guarantee a long-term deal, Schultz seems the be the only franchise-tagged player who might receive an extension by the July 15 deadline.

A fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Schultz has tallied 141 receptions, 1,423 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns across the last two seasons. At this position, Pro Football Focus graded him as the sixth-best tight end in the NFL in 2021.

The starting point for any multi-year deal would likely need to be at least a $12.5 million AAAV, with Dallas offering a higher signing. bonus thanks to one of the richest NFL owners. Ultimately, these negotiations will come down to the wire with at least a realistic chance of Schultz becoming one of the highest paid NFL players at tight end.

