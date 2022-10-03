Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to visit doctors, Week 5 status is up in the air

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott has been eyeing a Week 5 return from the fractured thumb he suffered in his throwing hand during the team’s season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Dallas’ decision not to place Prescott on injured reserve seemed to indicate that he was trending to return next week against the Los Angeles Rams.

Now, we’re not so sure. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told the media on Monday that he wants to get Prescott a full week of practice before the quarterback returns to the field.

“I definitely want to see Dak go through a full week of prep before he plays. I mean, we’re not talking about being out one week here or two. This is going to be a month. We’ve got four seven-day runs here, so I think that will time up.” Mike McCarthy on Dak Prescott’s status, via Cowboys.com

Per the Cowboys’ website, Prescott is set to meet with doctors on Tuesday. That will play a huge role in deciding whether he’ll be able to go against the Rams next Sunday afternoon.

Cooper Rush’s success impacts Dak Prescott’s return indirectly

No, there’s no quarterback competition in Dallas. That narrative is utterly foolish. Rather, it’s Rush’s ability to lead Dallas to wins that could delay Prescott’s return. That is to say, making sure the Pro Bowl quarterback is 100% ready to go before he’s thrown into the fire.

Rush earned his fourth career win in as many starts this past Sunday against the Washington Commanders, becoming the first Cowboys quarterback to accomplish this feat. Dallas has won three consecutive with the former undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan under center since Prescott went down in Week 1.

Cooper Rush stats (2022): 61% completion, 737 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT, 95.9 QB rating

Dallas could realistically sit Dak Prescott for Week 5 and have him ready against the undefeated division-rival Philadelphia Eagles the following week. It’s a completely different situation than if the Cowboys struggled with Rush under center. With games coming up against the lowly Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears ahead of a Week 9 bye, this might make the most sense.

With that said, it’s going to be all about how Prescott’s meeting with the doctors goes. If he returns to practice shortly thereafter, the likelihood of starting next Sunday increases.