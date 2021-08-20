Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to increase practice activity

Jul 29, 2021; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during training camp at the River Ridge playing fields at the Residence Inn by Marriott in Oxnard, California. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Dak Prescott will be more involved in Dallas Cowboys’ practices next week.

Head coach Mike McCarthy and the team’s training staff limited Prescott this week to a hard “pitch count” and he remains restricted to short-distance throws.

Prescott is recovering from a Grade 1 shoulder strain and last went through a full workout with the team on July 27. He was injured the next day in the Cowboys’ first padded practice of training camp in Oxnard, Calif.

“He’ll definitely be involved in some form of practice more than this week,” McCarthy said, “but to stand here and tell you he’d be full go and take all the reps, I’m not there yet.”

Prescott won’t play in Saturday’s preseason game with the visiting Houston Texans.

–Field Level Media