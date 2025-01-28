New Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer is already guaranteeing multiple Super Bowl wins

Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

After five seasons with Mike McCarthy leading the charge, the Dallas Cowboys decided to move on. An even bigger surprise came later, with the promotion of offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to be the next Cowboys head coach.

On Monday, the Cowboys introduced their new head coach to the media, and of course, big promises were made.

Brian Schottenheimer: Dak Prescott can lead Dallas Cowboys to championship wins

The Dallas Cowboys missed the playoffs last year. They haven’t won a playoff game since 2022. The last time the Cowboys reached the NFC Conference Championship came in 1995, which is also when Dallas celebrated their last Super Bowl win.

Despite their lack of postseason success, new Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer isn’t shy about making guarantees in his first few days on the job. Recently, during his media appearance, Schottenheimer declared that Dak Prescott would lead the team to multiple championships, which, we’re guessing, means Super Bowls since that’s all anyone plays for.

“My vision for him is he’s one of the best. And through the coaching that he’s going to get, through the hours and hours of time that he and I will spend together, he’s going to play elite-level football. And he’s going to lead us to championships.” Schottenheimer on Dak Prescott

Prescott may have the upside to be one of the very best. He’s earned three Pro Bowl nods. In 2023, he led the NFL with 36 passing touchdowns. Yet, he struggled last year, tallying just 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions before suffering a season-ending hamstring injury.

However, if there’s anyone who knows how to maximize Prescott’s potential, it’s Schottenheimer, who coordinated the Cowboys’ offense in 2023 when Dallas has the NFL’s highest-scoring offense.

