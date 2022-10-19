Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott officially cleared, to start Week 7 against the Lions

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are getting star quarterback Dak Prescott back in the mix as they look to rebound after last week’s loss to the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles.

In a move many expected, Prescott has officially been cleared to return to action and will start Week 7 against the Detroit Lions. Head coach Mike McCarthy made the announcement during his weekly press conference on Wednesday.

Prescott has been sidelined since suffering a thumb injury in the Cowboys’ season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While Dallas boasted a 4-1 record with Cooper Rush starting in Prescott’s stead, this news couldn’t come at a better time for Dallas. Rush threw three interceptions in last week’s loss to Philadelphia and had regressed after starting the season strong.

Focusing on the impact of Dak Prescott returning for the Dallas Cowboys

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas finds itself at 4-2 on the season. It is two games behind the Eagles and one game behind the New York Giants in a suddenly good NFC East heading into Week 7.

The Cowboys have a somewhat favorable schedule with games against the Lions and Bears heading into a Week 9 bye. It then must contend with the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts coming out of the bye. Based on his history, Prescott is the best option to help this team navigate through that difficult stretch.

Dak Prescott stats (2021): 68.6% completion, 4,449 yards, 37 TD, 10 INT

Prescott’s 2021 performance came after he returned from a devastating ankle injury he suffered the previous season. Dallas’ offense is built around what he does through the air. His return to action shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise given how Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was talking earlier in the week.

“Well, let’s just say this: He’s determined to play. think he’s, from my perspective, from what I can know and see, I think he’s going to get there. We feel like that physically, he’s at a position that the risk/reward justifies him being out there in terms of any reoccurrence of the injury.” Jerry Jones on Dak Prescott, via 105.3 The Fan in Dallas

Despite the top-heavy nature of the NFC East, Dallas is still in good position. The question now becomes whether Prescott will be rusty heading into a game against a Detroit Lions defense that is yieldnig the most point per game (34.0) on the season. He should be just fine.