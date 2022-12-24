Dak Prescott throws truly awful pick-six to Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat

Over the past four games, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been pretty terrible, throwing a whopping seven interceptions during that stretch.

In the early stages of a massive showdown against the banged-up Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, that ugly pattern continued as Prescott tossed a gift-wrapped pick-6 to defensive end Josh Sweat.

While it was no doubt a great effort by Sweat to get up there and grab it, the throw by Prescott appeared to be a little presumptuous in thinking he had enough lift on the pass to clear the hands of Sweat, who was in clear pursuit.

Dak Prescott throws terrible 42-yard pick-six to Eagles’ Josh Sweat

To put things plain and simple, Prescott cannot afford to be making things so incredibly easy for an Eagles team playing without their injured leader and MVP candidate Jalen Hurts.

Sure, it’s a very correctable mistake. It’s not as if the Cowboys’ franchise quarterback blindly threw into triple coverage.

But with Eagles backup QB Gardner Minshew lining up under center on the other side — along with the Cowboys playing in the comfy confines of “Jerry World” — there’s really no excuse for sloppy, lazy plays like this in Week 16 from a team expected to go places come playoff time.

After an excruciatingly painful overtime loss last Sunday to the surging Jacksonville Jaguars that just so happened to end on a Dak Prescott pick-6, Dallas and its leader need to shake things off quickly.

If not, don’t be the least surprised if we start hearing the all-too-familiar “same old Cowboys” from all the talking heads and the increasingly fed-up fanbase.