Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott ‘longshot’ to play in Week 6 vs Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will miss his fourth consecutive game on Sunday and the imminent return many expected could now be pushed back with a Week 6 start against the Philadelphia Eagles in jeopardy.

When Prescott fractured his thumb on Sunday Night Football in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones expressed confidence the NFL star would return quickly. Dallas felt so optimistic about its franchise quarterback’s quick-healing ability that it declined to place him on injured reserve.

One of the richest NFL owners and highest-paid quarterbacks in 2022 each believed a return long before Week 6 against the NFC East rival would happen. Jones maintained his optimism for a return after just two or three games missed and Prescott targeted a return in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams.

There’s now a very different tone in Dallas. The Cowboys’ owner admitted Tuesday that Prescott likely wasn’t going to be ready to face the Rams. Unable to grip the football and throw it without issue, Prescott made slight progress in his recovery from the September surgery to repair his fractured thumb.

Set to miss the NFL games today, Prescott’s availability for next week started to come into question after he couldn’t practice in the days leading up to Week 5. There is now an increasing belief in Dallas that the Pro Bowl signal-caller won’t be available to face the Eagles on Sunday Night Football in Week 6.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Prescott is still regaining the grip strength in his hand and is unlikely to be cleared to return for Week 6 barring “significant strides” in practice in the coming days.

The 29-year-old quarterback only managed to do some light throwing off to the side at the Cowboys’ practice facility this past week. He is also scheduled to receive another evaluation from a doctor on Tuesday, which will provide further clarity on how the grip strength is improving and when he can return to the field.

Dak Prescott stats (2021-’22): 4,583 passing yards, 37-11 TD-INT, 67.8% completion rate, 101.6 QB rating in 17 games

Everyone within the Cowboys’ organization has made it clear that Prescott will remain the starting quarterback when he is cleared to return. Until that happens, Cooper Rush is holding his own as the starter and proving to be one of the Cowboys’ most important players this season.