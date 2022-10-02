Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott ‘eyeing’ Week 5 return vs Los Angeles Rams

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will miss his third consecutive game when his team faces the Washington Commanders on Sunday. However, the Pro Bowl signal-caller could return for a pivotal matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Prescott suffered a fractured thumb in the Week 1 opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Estimates on when the face of the Cowboys’ offense would return have varied, with some reports indicating a 4-to-6 week absence while owner Jerry Jones was far more optimistic.

The 29-year-old passer is making steady progress since undergoing surgery in early September. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Prescott began throwing a football in the days leading up to Sunday’s game after having the stitches removed from his hand.

It’s progress that Prescott believes will allow him to start in Week 5 against the Rams. The Cowboys’ quarterback feels confident in his ability to grip and throw the football and he believes it will continue to improve in the days ahead, allowing him to return in Week 5.

However, the productive play of Cooper Rush could factor into a decision. Rush is undefeated as the Cowboys’ starting quarterback and projections for Week 4 expect that to continue. If the fill-in starter is still playing effectively and Dallas is winning, the Cowboys won’t rush Prescott back onto the field.

This isn’t to suggest there is a quarterback controversy in Dallas. The Cowboys want to ensure that Prescott is fully recovered before allowing him to return. Sitting him in Week 6 would follow the original timeline for recovery that came out after the surgery.

If Dallas follows through on its plan, Prescott’s return will come on Sunday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6. It will be an even more important game with Dallas and Philadelphia battling for the top spot in the NFC East and high placement in the NFL standings.