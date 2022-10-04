Jerry Jones casts doubts on Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott being ready to play in Week 5

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones remained the most optimistic man in Texas after the Dak Prescott injury. As the team prepares for a crucial Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Rams, the tone from one of the richest owners in sports is changing.

Immediately after Prescott fractured his thumb, Jones told reporters that he believed the Cowboys’ franchise quarterback could return within three weeks. Because of the short timetable, Dallas didn’t feel it was necessary to place Prescott on injured reserve. One of the highest-paid NFL quarterbacks immediately started rehabilitating the surgically-repaired thumb and made quick progress towards a return.

After serving as an assistant coach to Cooper Rush in Week 2, Jones expressed optimism that his quarterback would return in two weeks. It meant Dallas could have the focal point of its offense back on the field in Week 5. However, it went against the original timeline reported by NFL insiders and an orthopedic surgeon.

Doctors removed the stitches from Prescott’s thumb this past week, allowing him to grab a football and throw it around. The 29-year-old held plenty of hope that it would be one of the final steps before being cleared to return, allowing him to make the trip to Los Angeles and sliding back into the starting lineup after going down in Week 1.

Latest news on Dak Prescott’s injury and return

However, Jones is now casting doubt upon that possibility. During his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan, the Cowboys’ owner made it clear that Prescott still has a long way to go because there are still issues gripping the football.

Is Cowboys QB Dak Prescott currently able to grip the ball with surgically repaired thumb?



Jerry Jones to @1053thefan: “No, not well enough to play.” — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) October 4, 2022

None of this should really come as a surprise. The nature of the injury means the Cowboys could never rush Prescott back without significantly impacting his on-field performance. In a best-case scenario, one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL would return in Week 6 to face the Philadelphia Eagles in a pivotal matchup on Sunday Night Football on Oct. 16.

Expect Prescott to be inactive for Sunday’s game, following the original timeline for his recovery after surgery. It provides Rush with another opportunity to prove he is a starting-caliber quarterback and an important piece on the roster, even if there isn’t a quarterback controversy brewing in Dallas no matter how well Rush performs.