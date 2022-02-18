Dak Prescott wants a voice in Dallas Cowboys offseason decisions

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

When the Dallas Cowboys signed Dak Prescott to a four-year, $160 million contract, it made a statement that he is the face of their franchise. Recognizing that, Prescott would like to see that recognition carryover into offseason decisions.

The best NFL quarterbacks are gaining more of a voice in some levels of decision-making. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added talent with Tom Brady’s approval and the Green Bay Packers improved their relationship with Aaron Rodgers by hearing his input on different moves.

Dak Prescott stats (2021): 4,449 passing yards, 37-10 TD-INT, 68.8% completion rate, 104.2 QB rating

This isn’t a case of quarterbacks single-handedly deciding whether or not their team signs a player or swings a trade. Instead, the organization is just listening to a perspective from a leader in the locker room with a vested interest in the team’s success.

In an interview with Jori Epstein of USA Today, Prescott said he liked the idea of having a voice in the Cowboys’ offseason plans and is confident he can help with important decisions.

“I didn’t think about it until you said it. But it just allows you to be fresh and be certain on everything and know obviously you’re here. There’s no questions. You can help the team make decisions.” Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on his interest in helping the team with decisions, via USA Today

There are plenty of decisions Jerry Jones and Stephen Jost must make this spring. Among them, what to do with Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup. In a perfect world, all three impact players would stay. However, the constraints of the NFL salary cap could force one to leave.

Related: Dallas Cowboys’ Amari Cooper facing uncertain future

It’s decisions like that Dallas could potentially listen to Prescott about. He is one of the smartest players in the NFL and his extensive knowledge of the Cowboys’ offense allows him the ability to know who are the most essential ingredients for success. He won’t make the final call, but he’d appreciate being heard.

“I think that just depends on whether they ask me. I’m not going in and knocking on doors saying, ‘Hey, I want this done, I want that done.’ But I’m pretty sure that my opinion will be valued in certain decisions, as I hope. So with that being said, just plan on helping this team get better in every which way I can Dak Prescott on what kind of influence he wants in Dallas Cowboys’ offseason, via USA Today

Considering how much the Jones family loves Prescott, reflected by their financial commitment to him, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the front office at least calls Prescott for his input before making a key decision.

Related: Hate for Dallas Cowboys surprised CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons