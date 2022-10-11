Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott to resume throwing, highly unlikely for Week 6 against the Eagles

It’s looking more and more like Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott will miss a fifth consecutive game when the team visits the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones indicated on Tuesday that Prescott should resume throwing on Wednesday, but made it clear that the quarterback might not be ready to return to action after undergoing hand surgery following Dallas’ Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Well, let’s just put it like this: He’s got to spin the ball. He’s got to really spin the ball. And just think about it: Put your hand down on something that would be the equivalent of a football. Try to do that without thumb strength. Try to spin that ball. Try to direct that ball without thumb strength if you’re really giving it a proper thumb. You can’t do it.” Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the status of Dak Prescott for Week 6

Prescott is slated to see a doctor once again on Tuesday. Should he be cleared, the Pro Bowl signal caller would get in two full practices ahead of Sunday’s epic matchup against the Eagles in Philadelphia.

With that said, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has also made it clear that he would like to see Prescott get in a full week of practice before returning to the field. At issue here is his ability to grop the footall, and as Jones noted multiple times, “spin the football.”

Related: Cooper Rush and NFL’s top-20 QBs of 2022

Cooper Rush likely starting in Dak Prescott’s stead once again

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

An undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan back in 2017, Rush has performed well in Prescott’s stead. In fact, he’s the first Cowboys quarterback to win his initial five starts with the team and boasts a 4-0 record since Prescott went down back in Week 1.

Cooper Rush stats (2022): 72% completion, 839 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT, 93.9 QB rating

Despite these good stats, there are some indicators of issues for Dallas’ offense with Rush under center. He completed just 10 passes on 16 attempts for 102 yards in last week’s win over the defending champion Los Angeles Rams. A total of 41% of his yards this season have come after the catch.

Jones has made it clear that Prescott is Dallas’ QB1 once he’s able to return to the field. However, he also likes what this veteran backup has been able to bring to the table.

“Dak is the No. 1 quarterback, Dak is our guy. But isn’t it great that somebody came in and played well enough so that we can ask that question? That’s my point.” Jerry Jones on the perception of a Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush QB controversy

As it stands, Dallas takes its four-game winning streak into the City of Brotherly Love to play the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles under the lights on Sunday evening. Right now, all indicators are that Rush will be under center in that battle for first place and the NFC’s best record.