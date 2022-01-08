Dak Prescott, Cowboys trounce Eagles in postseason tune-up

Jan 8, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes the ball under pressure from Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Raequan Williams (61) and Eagles defensive end Ryan Kerrigan (90) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Dak Prescott tuned up for the playoffs by throwing for 295 yards and a career-high five touchdown passes Saturday night as the Dallas Cowboys routed the Philadelphia Eagles 51-26 in Philadelphia.

Prescott completed 21 of 27 passes for the NFC East champs, who improved to 12-5 and swept all six games against their division rivals. He found Cedrick Wilson and Dalton Schultz for two scores apiece and former Eagle Corey Clement for the last one, an 8-yarder 22 seconds into the fourth quarter that set a new franchise record for TD passes in a season (37).

Wilson caught five passes for 119 yards for Dallas, which will host a wild-card game next weekend. The Cowboys could finish as high as the No. 2 seed behind Green Bay or as low as No. 4, depending on the outcome of Sunday’s games.

Gardner Minshew started at quarterback for Philadelphia (9-8) in place of Jalen Hurts and hit on 19 of 33 passes for 186 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Hurts was among 10 players declared inactive by the Eagles, who clinched an NFC postseason spot last week and had nothing but minor playoff seeding at stake for this one.

Minshew initiated scoring when he flipped a 3-yard touchdown pass to Tyree Jackson just over five minutes into the game. Dallas responded with Prescott’s 14-yard connection to Wilson and a 48-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein for a 10-7 lead after one quarter.

Philadelphia matched the Cowboys score for score until Kenneth Gainwell rushed for a 7-yard touchdown with 3:40 left in the first half to tie the game at 17. Prescott and Schultz teamed up for scoring strikes of 2 and 9 yards in the final 1:46 of the half for a 30-17 halftime lead.

Dallas made it a laugher with three touchdowns in the first 6:17 of the fourth quarter. The last, a 22-yard run by JaQuan Hardy that was his first NFL score, made him the 22nd different player to score a touchdown for the Cowboys, setting a new NFL record.

Dallas boasted a 475-315 advantage in total offense.

–Field Level Media