Defender Sergino Dest (hamstring) has latest USMNT injury

United States Men’s National Team defender Sergino Dest is the latest member of the squad to go down with an injury that will put his summer availability for the team in question.

The standout 21-year-old came away with a hamstring injury Sunday while playing for his club team, Barcelona, in a 1-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano. Dest left the game at halftime.

Multiple outlets in Spain reported that Dest will miss the rest of Barcelona’s season and will need four to six weeks of recovery time. The USMNT is scheduled to open camp in June for a series of games to prepare for the World Cup later this year, including a run in the CONCACAF Nations League.

Dest joins an injury list that includes forward Gio Reyna (hamstring) of Borussia Dortmund and defender Chris Richards (thigh) of Hoffenheim. Both players are done for the season in Germany’s Bundesliga, with their chances of a June return in question.

The national team will then reconvene in September for its final preparations in advance of the 2022 World Cup at Qatar, which begins in November. The USMNT plays its first World Cup game Nov. 21 in Group B, against a European qualifier that will come out of the group of Wales, Scotland or Ukraine.

Dest has played 17 games for the USMNT and has scored two goals, while comprising an elite team nucleus that includes Christian Pulisic of Chelsea in England and midfielder Weston McKennie of Juventus in Italy.

