D.K. Metcalf wants to run in 2024 Olympics

Although it may generate headlines, no one should be too shocked that Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver D.K. Metcalf wants to get back to competing with other athletes on the track.

Last offseason Metcalf showed up at the USA Track & Field meet, where he ran alongside eight track stars in the 100-meter dash.

At first glance, without knowing the context, maybe it wasn’t the most impressive showing. Metcalf finished in last place among the nine competitors, but his 10.37 time was respectable, especially when considering he was by far the largest person on the track.

If anyone saw Myles Garrett on the basketball court for the NBA All-Star weekend in which he participated in the celebrity game, it was a similar sight. Metcalf dwarfed his fellow athletes not only in height, but also in muscle and weight.

Considering the athletes Metcalf ran with train professionally to do just that, sprint on a track instead of with full pads and cleats on a football field, Metcalf’s effort was admirable. It could even inspire more athletes to get involved in track.

For Metcalf, it was an enjoyable experience. Not discouraged by his official placement, Metcalf actually appears motivated, looking to continue competing in even bigger events.

In a sitdown with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report, Metcalf suggested he’s not doing any of this for publicity or to have fun, he actually wants to compete in the 2024 Olympic Games.

However, as of now, Metcalf is in a boot, recovering from left foot surgery. But once he’s back to 100%, the training continues.

D.K. Metcalf may wait to cash in until top receivers have signed

The bigger topic this offseason for D.K. Metcalf will be potential contract negotiations. Entering the final year of his rookie deal, Metcalf is due for a massive extension recognizing him as one of the best rising stars at wide receiver in the NFL.

But he may not be in a hurry to sign. Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times suggests Metcalf might wait until after A.J. Brown and Davante Adams sign their contracts before he signs his extension. Adams is expected to reset the market, which DeAndre Hopkins currently tops at $27 million per year.

Metcalf isn’t expected to top either of those figures, but knowing the financial figures of the other contracts getting done this offseason should only help Metcalf receive a deal that better aligns with his abilities on the football field. Track aspirations aside.

