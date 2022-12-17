D Erik Gustafsson scores hat trick as Caps top Leafs

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Defenseman Erik Gustafsson scored his first three goals of the season for a career-first hat trick as the Washington Capitals defeated the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 Saturday night.

Alex Ovechkin did not score a goal for Washington and remained at 800 goals, one behind Gordie Howe for second on the all-time list.

Trevor van Riemsdyk and Garnet Hathaway also scored for the Capitals, who have won six of their past seven games. Sonny Milano added three assists and Evegny Kuznetsov had two assists.

Charlie Lindgren made 34 saves.

Auston Matthews had a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs, who have lost two straight. William Nylander also scored.

Ilya Samsonov, who had shutouts in his two previous games, stopped 23 shots for Toronto.

Washington led 2-1 after the first period. Gustafsson jammed the puck between Samsonov’s foot and the goal post on the backhand at 11:12. Milano made the pass from behind the goal line.

Samsonov had not allowed a goal for 163 minutes, 46 seconds.

Nylander scored his 18th goal of the season two minutes later on a 42-foot slap shot from a pass from Matthews. Alexander Kerfoot also assisted.

Washington regained the lead at 14:48 on van Riemsdyk’s fourth goal of the season. The 41-foot shot deflected off Toronto defenseman Mark Giordano and skipped past Samsonov. Anthony Mantha and Milano earned assists.

Washington had a 14-13 advantage in shots on goal after one period.

Gustafsson converted a backhand pass into the slot from Kuznetsov at 2:51 of the second period. Milano also earned an assist.

Matthews scored his 16th goal of the season from the high slot at 6:25 of the second on a pass from Conor Timmins. TJ Brodie also assisted.

Toronto led 27-20 in shots on goal after two periods.

Washington scored 10 seconds into the third period. Hathaway shot from the right circle on a pass from Nick Jensen for his third goal of the season.

Gustafsson scored again at 3:47 of the third on a high shot from the left circle. Kuznetsov and Aliaksei Protas assisted.

