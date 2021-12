D Christian Jaros becomes third Devils player in protocol

Dec 11, 2021; Elmont, New York, USA; New Jersey Devils defenseman Christian Jaros (83) and New York Islanders defenseman Robin Salo (2) battle for the puck along the boards during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

New Jersey defenseman Christian Jaros on Monday became the third Devils player currently in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

Jaros joined forward Nico Hischier and defenseman Ryan Graves. Forward Yegor Sharangovich did not practice Monday for precautionary reasons but has not entered the protocol.

Hischier and Graves both entered the protocol prior to Saturday’s 4-2 road loss to the New York Islanders.

The Devils’ next game is Tuesday night against the Flyers in Philadelphia.

Jaros, 25, has played in just three games this season. He signed a one-year, $800,000 contract in July after being acquired in a trade from the San Jose Sharks.

A fifth-round draft pick by Ottawa in 2015, Jaros has one goal and 13 assists in 86 career games with the Senators, Sharks and Devils.

–Field Level Media