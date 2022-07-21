D.C. United make another addition from Derby County

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

A new head coach is not the only asset D.C. United will acquire from Derby County in England, with midfielder Ravel Morrison signing with the MLS club just over a week after Wayne Rooney was named head coach.

With Rooney at English Championship side Derby County, Morrison scored five goals and had four assists over 38 games across all competitions last season. He is signed through the 2023 season with an option for 2024.

“Ravel is an incredible talent and his ability to create and score goals is impressive,” D.C. United president of soccer operations Dave Kasper said. “He has played at the highest levels during his career and his vision, creativity and ability on the ball will be a huge asset for us.”

After getting a start in Manchester United’s youth program, the 29-year-old England native has played in nine games for the Jamaica national team this year. Morrison’s club stops include two years with West Ham United in the Premier League, a season at Lazo in Italy’s Serie A and a season at Atlas in Mexico. He last played in the Premier League for one game with Sheffield United in 2019-20.

Morrison is D.C. United’s first signing since Rooney returned to the club after playing there from 2018-19. Last in the MLS in points, D.C. United (5-11-3, 18 points) also traded for the Columbus Crew’s Miguel Berry this week.

–Field Level Media