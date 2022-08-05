D.C. United add Christian Benteke from Crystal Palace

Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

D.C. United signed Belgian international striker Christian Benteke on Friday on a permanent transfer from English Premier League team Crystal Palace.

Benteke, 31, will join the club as a designated player through the 2024 MLS season with a club option in 2025.

“Christian is a top player who has played at the highest level for a long time,” D.C. United coach Wayne Rooney said in a news release. “His experience and ability to score goals and help the team will be invaluable. It’s exciting for the team and myself to get him in and playing. He will make a huge difference.”

Benteke has recorded 86 goals and 23 assists in 280 Premier League matches with Aston Villa, Liverpool and Crystal Palace. He also has 18 goals in 45 appearances while representing his home country on the international stage.

“We are getting an elite striker in Christian and completing this signing on transfer deadline day is a huge accomplishment for the club,” D.C. United general manager Lucy Rushton said in a release. “Christian is a dynamic forward who has scored goals at the highest levels. His strength and power will make him a focal point of our team and his ability to link-up play will be a valuable asset to us. We are excited to get Christian integrated with the team so he can make an immediate impact on the field in the final stretch of the season.”

–Field Level Media