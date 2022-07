Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

D.C. United acquired midfielder Abdoul Zanne on a four-day loan from United Soccer League Championship affiliate Loudoun United FC.

Zanne, 19, is eligible to compete in Saturday night’s road match against Minnesota United FC.

He has collected one goal and one assist in 11 appearances since joining Loudoun United on loan on April 1 from ASEC Mimosas in the Ivory Coast.

Zanne is on loan with Loudoun United until Nov. 30.

