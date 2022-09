Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Keynan Middleton landed on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a foot injury.

The 29-year-old reliever has a sprained left big toe. He is 1-2 with a 5.29 ERA in 18 relief appearances this season.

The team recalled right-hander Luis Frias from Triple-A Reno in a corresponding transaction.

Frias, 24, is 1-0 with a 12.34 ERA in 10 appearances out of the Arizona bullpen this season.

–Field Level Media